EPA properly withheld data gathered from plant survey -judge

A federal judge has rejected a request from three environmental groups seeking data from a survey the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency conducted of power plants and their vendors for the purpose of revising pollution rules under the Clean Water Act.

Judge James Boasberg ruled that language in the Clean Water Act requiring data to be made publicly available does not displace or supersede exceptions to the Freedom of Information Act for confidential business information.

