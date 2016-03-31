FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EPA properly withheld data gathered from plant survey -judge
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
March 31, 2016 / 11:07 PM / a year ago

EPA properly withheld data gathered from plant survey -judge

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A federal judge has rejected a request from three environmental groups seeking data from a survey the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency conducted of power plants and their vendors for the purpose of revising pollution rules under the Clean Water Act.

Judge James Boasberg ruled that language in the Clean Water Act requiring data to be made publicly available does not displace or supersede exceptions to the Freedom of Information Act for confidential business information.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1ROmNJD

