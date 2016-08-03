EPA able to adjust air pollution compliance deadline - D.C. Circuit

The Environmental Protection Agency acted within its authority when it gave states extra time to comply with regulations covering fine particulate air pollution, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday, rejecting arguments from environmental groups.

The EPA adjusted the deadlines after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 2013 ordered the agency to follow one sub-section of the Clean Air Act rather than another, resulting in more stringent regulation of fine particulate matter. The Circuit Court on Friday upheld the EPA adjustments and dismissed a petition from environmental groups.

