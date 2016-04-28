Groups to sue EPA over failure to update air pollution standards

Two environmental groups have filed a notice of intent to sue the Environmental Protection Agency over delays in updating standards for sulfur and nitrogen air pollution.

The EPA has missed a deadline under the federal Clean Air Act to review and revise limits on the release into the air of sulfur and nitrogen dioxides in light of the latest research on public health and environmental threats, the Center for Biological Diversity and Center for Environmental Health said in the notice of intent.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Th8xXX