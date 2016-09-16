Activists lack standing to challenge chimpanzee export - court

A Washington, D.C. federal judge has dismissed for lack of standing an animal rights group's lawsuit challenging the export of seven chimpanzees from a U.S. research facility to a British zoo.

U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said on Wednesday the plaintiffs led by the New England Anti-Vivisection Society had not shown they had suffered a concrete and particularized injury traceable to defendants' actions and that a federal court could redress.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ceuVru