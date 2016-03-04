FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Group sues FERC over funding system it says favors natural gas pipelines
March 4, 2016 / 11:42 AM / a year ago

Group sues FERC over funding system it says favors natural gas pipelines

David Bailey

1 Min Read

By David Bailey

An environmental group opposed to a natural gas pipeline project in Pennsylvania and New Jersey has sued the federal commission that approves such plans over what it said was a biased funding system that relies on money from companies it regulates.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission receives nearly 20 percent of its annual funding from volume-based natural gas transportation charges creating a bias in favor of approving projects, the Delaware Riverkeeper Network said in a lawsuit on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LDYs9P

