Group sues FERC over funding system it says favors natural gas pipelines

By David Bailey

An environmental group opposed to a natural gas pipeline project in Pennsylvania and New Jersey has sued the federal commission that approves such plans over what it said was a biased funding system that relies on money from companies it regulates.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission receives nearly 20 percent of its annual funding from volume-based natural gas transportation charges creating a bias in favor of approving projects, the Delaware Riverkeeper Network said in a lawsuit on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

