FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vantage Energy fined nearly $1 mln for environmental violations
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
December 23, 2014 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

Vantage Energy fined nearly $1 mln for environmental violations

Scott DiSavino, Anupam Chatterjee

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection(DEP) on Monday said it imposed a $999,900 fine on U.S. oil and natural gas company Vantage Energy Inc, one of the largest given to a driller by DEP this year, for several environmental regulations violations.

The company is indicted with charges of violating waste disposal regulations, which has impacted streams, wetlands, soils, surface water and groundwater around the company’s Porter Street shale oil well pad in Franklin Township, Greene County, Pennsylvania, the DEP said in a statement.

On December 16, Vantage and DEP signed a Consent Order and Agreement (COA) that established enforceable milestones for Vantage to correct the violations, which includes the company consenting to pay the fine.

“To its credit, Vantage has begun to make a genuine effort to better manage and operate their well sites,” John Ryder, director of district oil and gas operations for DEP said.

Vantage might be subject to further penalties if its rehabilitation efforts are not completed within the agreed timeline, which is December 31, 2015.

Vantage Energy, focused on the Marcellus shale in the Appalachian Basin and the Barnett shale in Texas, holds about 48,000 net acres within the Marcellus Shale in Greene County, Pennsylvania.

The company, in September, postponed its initial public offering (IPO) of common shares valued at about $637.2 million, citing unfavorable market conditions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.