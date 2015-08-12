U.S. rule would tie seafood imports to marine mammal protections

(Reuters) - The United States is preparing to use its influence as a major seafood consumer to enforce higher commercial fishing standards on the rest of the world in hopes of saving some of the 600,000 whales, dolphins and marine mammals who die accidentally in fishing gear every year.

The National Marine Fisheries Service published a new rule on Monday which would ban imported seafood from foreign fisheries that kill marine mammals in excess of U.S. standards.

