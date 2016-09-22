Federal management plan required for Alaskan salmon fishery - 9th Circuit

A federal appeals court has ruled the U.S. government must produce a management plan for an Alaskan salmon fishery open to net-fishing before it can delegate oversight to the state.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday that a 2012 amendment to the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act incorrectly removed a part of Cook Inlet, one of the nation's most productive salmon fisheries, from a federal fishery management plan.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dbCrA7