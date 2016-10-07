FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge sends Flint water case back to state court
October 7, 2016 / 10:21 PM / a year ago

Federal judge sends Flint water case back to state court

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A federal judge has ordered returned to state court a proposed class action alleging negligence by current and former city and state employees over the Flint, Michigan drinking water crisis.

U.S. District Judge John Corbett O'Meara in Ann Arbor ruled on Thursday the defendants had not proven they were acting under federal direction and ordered the lawsuit brought by community activist Melissa Mays returned to Genesee County Circuit Court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2e053kf

