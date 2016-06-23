FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. appeals court blocks levee construction on $2 bln floodwater project
June 23, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

U.S. appeals court blocks levee construction on $2 bln floodwater project

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court has blocked construction of a ring levee for three North Dakota communities as part of a $2 billion floodwater diversion project to protect residents of North Dakota and neighboring Minnesota.

The U.S. 8th Circuit Court of Appeals panel affirmed a federal judge's ruling that the levee construction could not go forward until Minnesota completes an environmental impact statement on the overall project deemed adequate under state law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28P4mG4

