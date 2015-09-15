U.S. regulators agree to listing deadlines for 10 species

(Reuters) - Federal wildlife officials agreed to binding deadlines to make final decisions on endangered species status for 10 imperiled species, including a cold-weather fly dependent for survival on the rapidly melting glaciers.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service agreed last week to a timetable to decide whether to list the western glacier stonefly and nine other species as threatened or endangered under the Endangered Species Act.

