Humane Society sues Fish and Wildlife over records redactions

An international animal rights group has sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for withholding records on the importers and exporters of animals which it had previously released on a routine basis.

Humane Society International said in a lawsuit filed on Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia under the Freedom of Information Act the service had suddenly decided in 2014 that some data was exempt from disclosure.

