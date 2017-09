A U.S. appeals court on Friday reversed class certification in a lawsuit brought by residents accusing food producer General Mills of causing environmental contamination in a Minneapolis neighborhood.

The 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals found the relief plaintiffs was seeking was highly individualized and said the district court judge abused his discretion by finding that common issues predominated.

