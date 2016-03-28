Conservation groups sue over hunting in Wyoming national park

By David Bailey

Four conservation groups have filed lawsuits challenging a 2014 U.S. National Park Service decision to reverse a long-standing policy and allow the state of Wyoming to manage hunting on state and private lands inside Grand Teton National Park.

Defenders of Wildlife, Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, National Parks Conservation Association and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition said in lawsuits filed on Wednesday that the decision is not permitted under Congress’ charter for stewardship of the National Parks or Grand Teton specifically.

