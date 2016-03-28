FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conservation groups sue over hunting in Wyoming national park
March 28, 2016

Conservation groups sue over hunting in Wyoming national park

David Bailey

1 Min Read

By David Bailey

Four conservation groups have filed lawsuits challenging a 2014 U.S. National Park Service decision to reverse a long-standing policy and allow the state of Wyoming to manage hunting on state and private lands inside Grand Teton National Park.

Defenders of Wildlife, Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, National Parks Conservation Association and the Greater Yellowstone Coalition said in lawsuits filed on Wednesday that the decision is not permitted under Congress’ charter for stewardship of the National Parks or Grand Teton specifically.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1qaVlg5

