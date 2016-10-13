FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conservation group sues Forest Service over Idaho grazing program
#Westlaw News
October 13, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

Conservation group sues Forest Service over Idaho grazing program

David Bailey

1 Min Read

The U.S. Forest Service’s approval of livestock grazing that has damaged popular recreation and wilderness public lands in Idaho was arbitrary and capricious and violated environmental laws, a conservation group has said in a lawsuit.

The Forest Service has long known overgrazing was causing land and stream deterioration in a national forest near Boise, Idaho, yet issued 10-year permits and annual authorizations with few changes to address the problems, the Western Watersheds Project said in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Idaho federal court.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dWSnrR

