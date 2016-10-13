Conservation group sues Forest Service over Idaho grazing program

The U.S. Forest Service’s approval of livestock grazing that has damaged popular recreation and wilderness public lands in Idaho was arbitrary and capricious and violated environmental laws, a conservation group has said in a lawsuit.

The Forest Service has long known overgrazing was causing land and stream deterioration in a national forest near Boise, Idaho, yet issued 10-year permits and annual authorizations with few changes to address the problems, the Western Watersheds Project said in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Idaho federal court.

