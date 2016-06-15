U.S. judge rejects challenge to Atlantic herring fishing limits

A federal judge on Tuesday upheld a U.S. Commerce Department plan that set fishing limits on Atlantic herring from 2013 to 2015, rejecting a challenge by conservationists who claimed restrictions were insufficient to prevent overfishing.

The plaintiffs Ocean River Institute, private fisherman Michael Flaherty and charter fishing captain Alan Hastbacka alleged the limits implemented by the government were not low enough and violated the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act and the National Environmental Policy Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UyWplK