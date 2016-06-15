FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. judge rejects challenge to Atlantic herring fishing limits
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
June 15, 2016 / 11:16 AM / a year ago

U.S. judge rejects challenge to Atlantic herring fishing limits

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Tuesday upheld a U.S. Commerce Department plan that set fishing limits on Atlantic herring from 2013 to 2015, rejecting a challenge by conservationists who claimed restrictions were insufficient to prevent overfishing.

The plaintiffs Ocean River Institute, private fisherman Michael Flaherty and charter fishing captain Alan Hastbacka alleged the limits implemented by the government were not low enough and violated the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act and the National Environmental Policy Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UyWplK

