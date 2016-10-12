FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BLM has discretion on removing excess wild horses from public lands - 10th Circuit
October 12, 2016

BLM has discretion on removing excess wild horses from public lands - 10th Circuit

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected a Wyoming lawsuit that demanded the federal government remove hundreds of wild horses from herd management areas in the state where populations exceeded established limits.

Siding with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and three conservation groups, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the federal agency has discretion to decide whether removal is required where wild horse populations reach above appropriate management levels.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2e6Ic1H

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
