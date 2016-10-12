BLM has discretion on removing excess wild horses from public lands - 10th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday rejected a Wyoming lawsuit that demanded the federal government remove hundreds of wild horses from herd management areas in the state where populations exceeded established limits.

Siding with the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and three conservation groups, the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals found the federal agency has discretion to decide whether removal is required where wild horse populations reach above appropriate management levels.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2e6Ic1H