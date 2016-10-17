Wyoming 2014 wild horse roundup violated protection act - 10th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday ruled that the federal government roundup of more than 1,200 wild horses from a part of Wyoming where private and public lands overlap violated laws governing management of the animals and federal lands.

The 10th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals in a brief order reversed a Wyoming federal judge's ruling that had upheld the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's authority to round up horses from the Wyoming Checkerboard region.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ellFOD