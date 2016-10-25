U.S. wrong to round up wild horses from Wyoming region - 10th Circuit

A 2014 U.S. Bureau of Land Management roundup of more than 1,200 wild horses from a Wyoming region in which public and private lands are intermingled violated land management and horse protection laws, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled for conservation groups challenging the roundup, reversing the federal district court judge who ruled in March 2015 that BLM had authority to round up the horses from both public and private lands in the 2 million-acre Wyoming Checkerboard region.

