FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
U.S. wrong to round up wild horses from Wyoming region - 10th Circuit
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
October 25, 2016 / 9:36 PM / 10 months ago

U.S. wrong to round up wild horses from Wyoming region - 10th Circuit

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A 2014 U.S. Bureau of Land Management roundup of more than 1,200 wild horses from a Wyoming region in which public and private lands are intermingled violated land management and horse protection laws, a federal appeals court has ruled.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled for conservation groups challenging the roundup, reversing the federal district court judge who ruled in March 2015 that BLM had authority to round up the horses from both public and private lands in the 2 million-acre Wyoming Checkerboard region.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2fdhbhJ

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.