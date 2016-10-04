FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Conservationists challenge planned 2016 Wyoming wild horse roundup
October 4, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

Conservationists challenge planned 2016 Wyoming wild horse roundup

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Three conservation groups have filed a lawsuit challenging a U.S. Bureau of Land Management plan to round up wild horses from a part of Wyoming where public and private lands overlap, arguing the action violates environmental laws.

Three groups, led by the American Wild Horse Preservation Campaign, argued in the lawsuit filed on Monday in Wyoming federal court that the plan, set to go in effect in mid-October, violates the U.S. Wild Horse Act, Federal Land Policy and Management Act and the National Environmental Policy Act.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2cRffpA

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
