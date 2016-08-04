U.S. judge invalidates plan aimed at reopening wilderness mine

The U.S. Forest Service violated environmental laws when it approved a mining company's plan for exploratory work aimed at reopening a century-old mine in a wilderness area in Idaho, a federal judge has ruled.

Judge B. Lynn Winmill sided with five environmental groups, invalidating on Tuesday the service's approval of American Independence Mines and Minerals Co's plan to assess two claims at the Golden Hand Mine, which was discovered in 1889 and last mined for gold and silver in 1941.

