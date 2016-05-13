FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge blocks post-wildfire logging on federal land
May 13, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

Judge blocks post-wildfire logging on federal land

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A federal magistrate judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking a U.S. Forest Service plan to permit logging of burned timber from national forests in Idaho devastated by a 2014 wildfire.

The lawsuit, filed by Idaho Rivers United and Friends of the Clearwater in March, alleged the Forest Service plan violated the National Environmental Policy Act and the Wild and Scenic Rivers Act by not considering the impact on area rivers and scenery.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/23OAfk9

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
