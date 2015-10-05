FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Patent, antitrust claims against Koch fertilizer unit proceed
October 5, 2015 / 12:49 PM / 2 years ago

Patent, antitrust claims against Koch fertilizer unit proceed

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

A startup fertilizer company can proceed with claims that a Koch brothers-owned competitor is trying to drive it out of business through litigation based on a shoddy patent, a North Carolina federal judge has ruled.

Eco Agro Resources made its allegations as counterclaims in a patent infringement suit brought against it last year by Koch Agronomic Services. That suit claimed Eco Agro’s stabilized nitrogen fertilizer N-Yield, which competes with Koch’s market-leading Agrotain, violated patents held by Koch.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1VyLsGR

