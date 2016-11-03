FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
9th Circuit upholds Lake Tahoe area regional development plan
November 3, 2016 / 11:01 AM / 10 months ago

9th Circuit upholds Lake Tahoe area regional development plan

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday upheld a regional development plan for the two-state Lake Tahoe area, rejecting a challenge by groups that questioned its ability to limit the environmental impact of new development.

The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals unanimously found the environment impact statement put forth by Tahoe Regional Planning Agency in support of its plan "was not arbitrary or capricious, and sufficiently addressed significant environmental impacts."

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eXFFL5

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
