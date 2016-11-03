9th Circuit upholds Lake Tahoe area regional development plan

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday upheld a regional development plan for the two-state Lake Tahoe area, rejecting a challenge by groups that questioned its ability to limit the environmental impact of new development.

The 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals unanimously found the environment impact statement put forth by Tahoe Regional Planning Agency in support of its plan "was not arbitrary or capricious, and sufficiently addressed significant environmental impacts."

