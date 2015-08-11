GAO says industry groups file most lawsuits against EPA

(Reuters) - Industry groups and private companies accounted for about 48 percent of the plaintiffs in lawsuits brought against the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency from 1995 to 2010, with environmental and citizens groups at about 30 percent, a government watchdog reported said last week.

In testimony before the Senate Environment and Public Works Subcommittee, Alfredo Gomez of the Government Accountability Office (GAO) last week said the watchdog unit found that over that period, the EPA faced an average of 155 lawsuits per year, or almost 2,500 total lawsuits.

