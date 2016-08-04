Judge orders more environmental study for Maryland light rail line

A federal judge has blocked construction of a Maryland light rail line, ordering further environmental review in light of declining ridership and safety concerns at the connecting Washington, D.C. Metro mass transit system.

Judge Richard Leon on Wednesday vacated the Federal Transit Administration's 2014 approval of the $2 billion project and ordered the agency to produce a supplemental environmental impact statement under the National Environmental Policy Act "as expeditiously as possible."

