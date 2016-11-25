FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge upholds decision blocking Maryland light rail line
November 25, 2016

Federal judge upholds decision blocking Maryland light rail line

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A federal judge has upheld a decision blocking construction of a Maryland light rail line for a possible environmental review in light of declining ridership and safety concerns at the connecting Washington, D.C., Metro mass transit system.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in August vacated a record of decision for the Maryland rail project known as the Purple Line and ordered the Federal Transit Administration to prepare a supplemental environmental impact statement. He said the FTA violated the Administrative Procedure Act by not considering the Metro system's problems.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ffsiXZ

