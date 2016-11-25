Federal judge upholds decision blocking Maryland light rail line

A federal judge has upheld a decision blocking construction of a Maryland light rail line for a possible environmental review in light of declining ridership and safety concerns at the connecting Washington, D.C., Metro mass transit system.

U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in August vacated a record of decision for the Maryland rail project known as the Purple Line and ordered the Federal Transit Administration to prepare a supplemental environmental impact statement. He said the FTA violated the Administrative Procedure Act by not considering the Metro system's problems.

