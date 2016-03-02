FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
D.C. Circuit upholds decision to keep lizard off endangered list
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 2, 2016 / 11:48 AM / 2 years ago

D.C. Circuit upholds decision to keep lizard off endangered list

David Bailey

1 Min Read

By David Bailey

A U.S. appeals court has upheld a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision to leave a small lizard off the endangered species list after considering voluntary state conservation plans to protect its habitat in an oil-producing region of Texas and New Mexico.

Defenders of Wildlife and the Center for Biological Diversity had challenged the service’s decision to withdraw a proposed listing of the 3-inch-long dunes sagebrush lizard as endangered, arguing that the programs were not certain to be implemented or effective.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1T7yxK1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.