D.C. Circuit upholds decision to keep lizard off endangered list

By David Bailey

A U.S. appeals court has upheld a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service decision to leave a small lizard off the endangered species list after considering voluntary state conservation plans to protect its habitat in an oil-producing region of Texas and New Mexico.

Defenders of Wildlife and the Center for Biological Diversity had challenged the service’s decision to withdraw a proposed listing of the 3-inch-long dunes sagebrush lizard as endangered, arguing that the programs were not certain to be implemented or effective.

