U.S. must cover Lockheed Superfund cleanup costs - D.C. Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a lower court decision finding the government agreed to cover nearly all the environmental cleanup costs for Cold War-era contamination at three former Lockheed Martin Corp facilities in California.

The government and the defense contractor acknowledged joint responsibility for contamination at the former solid-propellant rocket facilities from operations between 1954 and 1975, but they have been fighting over each party's share of past and future costs estimated at $411 million.

