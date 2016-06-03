Environmental group challenges California logging plans

An environmental group has sued the U.S. Forest Service arguing that its approval of permits for two commercial logging projects in eastern California threatens a small forest-dwelling mammal in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act.

The Forest Service must supplement its analyses of the impact the logging will have on the Pacific fisher’s habitat in those areas and prepare environmental impact statements, Sequoia ForestKeeper said in a federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20XZ4Kb