FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Environmental group challenges California logging plans
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
June 3, 2016 / 10:01 PM / a year ago

Environmental group challenges California logging plans

David Bailey

1 Min Read

An environmental group has sued the U.S. Forest Service arguing that its approval of permits for two commercial logging projects in eastern California threatens a small forest-dwelling mammal in violation of the National Environmental Policy Act.

The Forest Service must supplement its analyses of the impact the logging will have on the Pacific fisher’s habitat in those areas and prepare environmental impact statements, Sequoia ForestKeeper said in a federal lawsuit filed on Wednesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/20XZ4Kb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.