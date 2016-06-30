U.S. judge dismisses most lumber companies from spotted owl case

A federal judge has dismissed all but one plaintiff lumber company from a lawsuit demanding the U.S. sell more Pacific Northwest timber from government land in Oregon which is also home to the protected northern spotted owl.

The lawsuit is the third lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia demanding the Interior Department sell timber from six government land districts. Eleven lumber companies, a timber trade group and three individuals brought the latest lawsuit in August 2015.

