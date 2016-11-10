Lawsuit seeks stricter pollution controls for Minnesota mining operation

Three environmental groups filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking to force Minnesota state regulators to issue a new permit with tighter pollution restrictions on a U.S. Steel iron mining and processing facility.

The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, Save Lake Superior Association and Save Our Sky Blue Waters asked a state court to force the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to issue a full new permit for the facility, which operates under a federal permit that expired 24 years ago but has been extended under state law.

