10 months ago
Lawsuit seeks stricter pollution controls for Minnesota mining operation
November 10, 2016 / 12:06 PM / 10 months ago

Lawsuit seeks stricter pollution controls for Minnesota mining operation

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Three environmental groups filed a lawsuit on Wednesday seeking to force Minnesota state regulators to issue a new permit with tighter pollution restrictions on a U.S. Steel iron mining and processing facility.

The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, Save Lake Superior Association and Save Our Sky Blue Waters asked a state court to force the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to issue a full new permit for the facility, which operates under a federal permit that expired 24 years ago but has been extended under state law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2g0KKmT

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
