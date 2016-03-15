8th Circuit upholds EPA-approved Minnesota anti-pollution plan

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld the Environmental Protection Agency’s approval of a Minnesota plan to reduce visible emissions from five power plants that affect a wilderness area and national park.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied a petition by six conservation groups to review the EPA’s 2012 approval of the Minnesota Regional Haze State Implementation Plan for the plants that affect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area wilderness and Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota.

