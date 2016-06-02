Group sues EPA over approval of Montana water quality standards

A conservation group has sued the Environmental Protection Agency arguing that its approval of state water pollution limits in Montana violates the federal Clean Water Act.

The EPA's approval of science-based numeric limits for phosphorous and nitrogen releases into Montana streams and rivers was undermined by its approval of a variance rule allowing lower standards, Upper Missouri Waterkeeper said in a Montana federal court lawsuit filed on Tuesday.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Y51ub0