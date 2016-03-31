FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Navy sufficiently weighed terrorism risk in redevelopment plan -9th Circuit
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 31, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Navy sufficiently weighed terrorism risk in redevelopment plan -9th Circuit

David Bailey

1 Min Read

By David Bailey

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that the U.S. Navy had given enough consideration to the potential impact of a terrorist attack on its planned redevelopment of a large waterfront area in San Diego, California.

The site at issue, known as the Navy Broadway Complex, houses several Navy administrative units in facilities considered outdated, the U.S. Department of Defense said in court filings. As early as the 1980s, the Navy proposed redeveloping the complex into a mixed-use public and private development and conducted an environmental impact review toward that end.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1UW8fet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.