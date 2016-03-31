Navy sufficiently weighed terrorism risk in redevelopment plan -9th Circuit

By David Bailey

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that the U.S. Navy had given enough consideration to the potential impact of a terrorist attack on its planned redevelopment of a large waterfront area in San Diego, California.

The site at issue, known as the Navy Broadway Complex, houses several Navy administrative units in facilities considered outdated, the U.S. Department of Defense said in court filings. As early as the 1980s, the Navy proposed redeveloping the complex into a mixed-use public and private development and conducted an environmental impact review toward that end.

