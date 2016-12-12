FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Mexico county cannot clear wood from national forest - 10th Circuit
December 12, 2016 / 12:33 PM / 8 months ago

New Mexico county cannot clear wood from national forest - 10th Circuit

David Bailey

1 Min Read

Neither New Mexico nor one of its county commissions can clear wood from thousands of acres of a national forest to address fire hazards without U.S. Forest Service permission, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Thursday federal law preempts a New Mexico state law approved in 2001 and a 2011 Otero County resolution that purportedly gave local officials authority to clear Lincoln National Forest land.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hl2BFE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
