New Mexico county cannot clear wood from national forest - 10th Circuit

Neither New Mexico nor one of its county commissions can clear wood from thousands of acres of a national forest to address fire hazards without U.S. Forest Service permission, a U.S. appeals court has ruled.

The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Thursday federal law preempts a New Mexico state law approved in 2001 and a 2011 Otero County resolution that purportedly gave local officials authority to clear Lincoln National Forest land.

