A Nucor Steel lawsuit seeking to block a competitor’s Arkansas steel recycling and manufacturing facility based on alleged violations of the Clean Air Act was properly dismissed, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

The company, which operates two steel mills in Arkansas, challenged the permit the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality granted rival Big River Steel to build a new facility in the state.

