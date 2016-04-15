FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal judge dismisses pollution suit by Nucor Steel Arkansas
April 15, 2016 / 9:11 PM / a year ago

Federal judge dismisses pollution suit by Nucor Steel Arkansas

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Nucor Steel that sought to block the Environmental Protection Agency from adopting a plan to control visible pollution in Arkansas by the end of August.

Nucor, which operates two steel mills in the state, had argued the EPA missed a deadline under the Clean Air Act to either adopt the Arkansas state plan or substitute a federal plan to reduce visible air pollution and it was not within its powers to move ahead because that window had closed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QcKya2

