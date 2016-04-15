Federal judge dismisses pollution suit by Nucor Steel Arkansas

A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by Nucor Steel that sought to block the Environmental Protection Agency from adopting a plan to control visible pollution in Arkansas by the end of August.

Nucor, which operates two steel mills in the state, had argued the EPA missed a deadline under the Clean Air Act to either adopt the Arkansas state plan or substitute a federal plan to reduce visible air pollution and it was not within its powers to move ahead because that window had closed.

