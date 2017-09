Two environmental groups have accused the U.S. government of failing to ensure predator management programs do not jeopardize the federally protected ocelot cat in Arizona and Texas.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Animal Welfare Institute on Thursday notified the U.S. Agriculture Department and Fish and Wildlife Service they intend to sue alleging violations of the Endangered Species Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1TTLiX0