Judge dismisses complaint in Oklahoma mine dispute

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed a mining company’s lawsuit seeking a stay of an agency’s ruling that it violated federal requirements for returning land at its southeast Oklahoma mine to the approximate contours it held before operations began.

Farrell-Cooper Mining Co had not exhausted its options with the U.S. Department of the Interior administrative process when it sought to appeal violations the agency found at its Rock Island mine, U.S. District Judge Ronald White ruled.

