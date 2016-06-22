FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Court orders halt to organic use of pesticide-laden compost
June 22, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Court orders halt to organic use of pesticide-laden compost

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A federal magistrate judge has ordered that the Department of Agriculture no longer allow the use by certified organic producers of green compost materials that contain synthetic pesticides.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jacqueline Corley of the Northern District of California found the department violated the Administrative Procedures Act when its National Organic Program issued a new guidance document concerning synthetic pesticides in 2010 without required notice or public comment.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/28LReQz

