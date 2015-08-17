Off-road vehicle access dispute focuses on Florida panther habitat

(Reuters) - Environmentalists are appealing a 2010 decision by the U.S. National Park Service to open 40,000 acres of wild Florida panther habitat to off-road vehicle traffic.

The Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, Sierra Club and others asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta in a brief filed Aug. 5 to reverse a lower court ruling upholding the plan and require the service to reconsider.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IWcrDg