FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Off-road vehicle access dispute focuses on Florida panther habitat
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
August 17, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Off-road vehicle access dispute focuses on Florida panther habitat

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Environmentalists are appealing a 2010 decision by the U.S. National Park Service to open 40,000 acres of wild Florida panther habitat to off-road vehicle traffic.

The Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, Sierra Club and others asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta in a brief filed Aug. 5 to reverse a lower court ruling upholding the plan and require the service to reconsider.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IWcrDg

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.