In a complaint filed Thursday in federal court in New York, the Natural Resources Defense Council said the EPA had failed to restrict perchlorate levels, despite determining in 2011 that the chemical should be regulated under the Safe Drinking Water Act. The agency’s inaction was exposing pregnant women and children to harm, the group said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PJljiJ