Nuclear weapons plant litigation to settle for $375 million
May 25, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

Nuclear weapons plant litigation to settle for $375 million

David Bailey

1 Min Read

The companies that operated the Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant in Colorado have agreed to a $375 million settlement with nearby property owners over alleged plutonium contamination, bringing a 26-year-old lawsuit closer to an end.

The U.S. Department of Energy has authorized the settlement and is expected to indemnify the full $375 million cost agreed to by Rockwell Automation and Dow Chemical to conclude the federal class action filed in 1990, the companies said.

