Albany County, N.Y. fights oil-by-rail shipments

(Reuters) - A New York port community that was surprised three years ago to find itself as a shipping depot for 2 billion gallons of volatile Bakken crude oil said it is fighting back on two legal fronts to protect public safety.

Albany County this week notified Global Companies of Waltham, Massachusetts, that it must comply within 60 days with Clean Air Act regulations in its operations at the Port of Albany, or face a federal lawsuit.

