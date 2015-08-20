FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seven years after legal petition, Hawaiian seals protected
August 20, 2015

Seven years after legal petition, Hawaiian seals protected

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Marine Fisheries Service has announced an expansion of nearly 7,000 square miles of critical habitat for endangered Hawaiian monk seals, seven years after conservationists filed a legal petition for their protection.

The expansion will take effect 30 days after the details are published in the Federal Register this week, according to the final rule, posted Tuesday on the agency’s website.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Kxmn40

