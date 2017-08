A U.S. appeals court has upheld the listing of a Pacific bearded seal population as threatened under the Endangered Species Act due to the impact of climate change on the ice floes off Alaska.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed an Alaska federal judge who ruled in 2014 that the environmental threat was too speculative to warrant protected status for the seals.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ebWi26