Seattle battle escalates over Shell's Arctic rigs

(Reuters) - Green groups have launched their latest salvo against Shell for parking its Arctic drilling rigs in the Port of Seattle, saying they may pollute Puget Sound, and have asked to intervene in a legal fight between Seattle and its port over the rigs’ presence there.

The motion filed on Wednesday before the city’s hearing examiner by the nonprofit law firm Earthjustice is the third new legal challenge over the past week concerning the port’s lease of terminal space to Shell as a home port for two rigs.

