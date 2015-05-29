FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seattle battle escalates over Shell's Arctic rigs
May 29, 2015 / 10:59 AM / 2 years ago

Seattle battle escalates over Shell's Arctic rigs

Barbara Liston

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Green groups have launched their latest salvo against Shell for parking its Arctic drilling rigs in the Port of Seattle, saying they may pollute Puget Sound, and have asked to intervene in a legal fight between Seattle and its port over the rigs’ presence there.

The motion filed on Wednesday before the city’s hearing examiner by the nonprofit law firm Earthjustice is the third new legal challenge over the past week concerning the port’s lease of terminal space to Shell as a home port for two rigs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1LQtdU3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
