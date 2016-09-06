9th Circuit upholds permit for wood-burning power plant

A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a federal permit allowing a lumber company to build a large wood-burning power plant to provide electricity and heat at a California mill.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency conducted an extensive review before issuing the permit to Sierra Pacific Industries, said the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, rejecting challenges by environmental groups Helping Hand Tools and the Center for Biological Diversity.

