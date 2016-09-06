FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit upholds permit for wood-burning power plant
September 6, 2016 / 1:12 PM / a year ago

9th Circuit upholds permit for wood-burning power plant

David Bailey

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a federal permit allowing a lumber company to build a large wood-burning power plant to provide electricity and heat at a California mill.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency conducted an extensive review before issuing the permit to Sierra Pacific Industries, said the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, rejecting challenges by environmental groups Helping Hand Tools and the Center for Biological Diversity.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2bU19cj

