4 months ago
California utility in settlement talks on nuclear storage suit
April 10, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 4 months ago

California utility in settlement talks on nuclear storage suit

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Electric utility Southern California Edison said on Friday it is in talks to settle a lawsuit challenging a permit allowing the company to bury and store above ground 3.6 million pounds of used nuclear fuel at its retired San Onofre nuclear plant.

The utility shut the plant, which is located north of San Diego, in 2012 and has been building a bunker in which spent fuel can be stored in steel casks after it is removed from cooling pools.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2p0mnqO

